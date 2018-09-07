Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|York
|31
|23
|.574
|6
|Lancaster
|28
|24
|.538
|8
|Southern Maryland
|19
|33
|.365
|17
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Somerset
|32
|22
|.593
|1
|New Britain
|24
|29
|.453
|8½
|Pennsylvania
|10
|45
|.182
|23½
___
Pennsylvania 10, York 11, 11 innings
Long Island 5, New Britain 4, 11 innings
Sugar Land 12, Southern Maryland 9
Somerset 8, Lancaster, 4
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
