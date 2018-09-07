Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 7, 2018 10:04 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 38 17 .691
York 31 23 .574
Lancaster 28 24 .538
Southern Maryland 19 33 .365 17½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 33 21 .611
Somerset 32 22 .593 1
New Britain 24 29 .453
Pennsylvania 10 46 .179 24

___

Friday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

