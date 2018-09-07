Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|York
|31
|24
|.564
|7
|Lancaster
|28
|24
|.538
|8½
|Southern Maryland
|19
|33
|.365
|17½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Somerset
|33
|22
|.600
|½
|New Britain
|24
|29
|.453
|8½
|Pennsylvania
|10
|46
|.179
|24
___
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island 4, Pennsylvania 1
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.