Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|38
|19
|.667
|—
|York
|32
|24
|.571
|5½
|Lancaster
|30
|24
|.556
|6½
|Southern Maryland
|19
|35
|.352
|17½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|Somerset
|33
|23
|.589
|2
|New Britain
|26
|29
|.473
|8½
|Pennsylvania
|10
|48
|.172
|26
___
Lancaster 4, Southern Maryland 0
New Britain 1, Sugar Land 0
Long Island 9, Pennsylvania 4
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7:42 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.