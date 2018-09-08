Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 8, 2018 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 38 19 .667
York 32 24 .571
Lancaster 30 24 .556
Southern Maryland 19 35 .352 17½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 35 21 .625
Somerset 33 23 .589 2
New Britain 26 29 .473
Pennsylvania 10 48 .172 26

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 4, Southern Maryland 0

New Britain 1, Sugar Land 0

Long Island 9, Pennsylvania 4

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7:42 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

