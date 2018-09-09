Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|York
|33
|24
|.579
|5½
|Lancaster
|30
|25
|.545
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|20
|35
|.364
|17½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Somerset
|33
|24
|.579
|2
|New Britain
|26
|30
|.464
|8½
|Pennsylvania
|11
|48
|.186
|25
___
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, ppd.
York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Sugar Land 4, New Britain 0
Pennsylvania 7, Long Island 3
No games scheduled
Lancaster at New Britain, 5:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 8:05 p.m.
