Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 13, 2018 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 39 20 .661
York 34 25 .576 5
Lancaster 33 27 .550
Southern Maryland 21 38 .356 18
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 36 23 .610
Somerset 35 24 .593 1
New Britain 27 32 .458 9
Pennsylvania 12 48 .200 24½

___

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at York, 5 p.m.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at York, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

        Senate backs bill to avert shutdown, boost military spending

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman