Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

September 14, 2018 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 39 21 .650
York 34 26 .567 5
Lancaster 33 27 .550 6
Southern Maryland 22 38 .367 17
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 37 23 .617
Somerset 36 24 .600 1
New Britain 27 33 .450 10
Pennsylvania 12 48 .200 25

___

Friday’s Games

Somerset 6, York 5

New Britain 5, Southern Maryland 1

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Somerset at York, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at York, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor speaks with media during port call in Guam

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established