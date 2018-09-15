Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Lancaster
|35
|27
|.565
|5½
|York
|35
|27
|.565
|5½
|Southern Maryland
|22
|39
|.361
|18
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Somerset
|37
|25
|.597
|½
|New Britain
|28
|33
|.459
|9
|Pennsylvania
|12
|50
|.194
|25½
___
York 11, Somerset 2
Lancaster 11, Pennsylvania 1
Southern Maryland 4, New Britain 3
Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Somerset at York, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.