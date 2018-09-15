Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

September 15, 2018 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 40 21 .656
Lancaster 35 27 .565
York 35 27 .565
Southern Maryland 22 39 .361 18
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 37 24 .607
Somerset 37 25 .597 ½
New Britain 28 33 .459 9
Pennsylvania 12 50 .194 25½

___

Saturday’s Games

York 11, Somerset 2

Lancaster 11, Pennsylvania 1

Southern Maryland 4, New Britain 3

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at York, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

