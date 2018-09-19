Atlantic League Playoffs

At A Glance All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinal (Best-of-5) Freedom Division Lancaster 1, Sugar Land 0

Tuesday, Sept. 18: Lancaster 5, Sugar Land 3

Wednesday, Sept. 19: Sugar Land 3, Lancaster 0

Friday, Sept. 21: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 22: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

x-Sunday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Liberty Division Long Island 1, Somerset 0

Wednesday, Sept. 19: Long Island 9, Somerset 2

Thursday, Sept. 20: Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21: Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 22: Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 23: Long Island at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Championship (Best-of-5) Liberty Champion vs. Freedom Champion

Tuesday, Sept. 25: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion

Wednesday, Sept. 26: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion

Friday, Sept. 28: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

x-Saturday, Sept. 29: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

x-Sunday, Sept. 30: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.