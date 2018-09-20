Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League Playoffs

September 20, 2018 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Freedom Division
Lancaster 1, Sugar Land 1

Tuesday, Sept. 18: Lancaster 5, Sugar Land 3

Wednesday, Sept. 19: Sugar Land 3, Lancaster 0

Friday, Sept. 21: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 22: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

x-Sunday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Liberty Division
Long Island 2, Somerset 0

Wednesday, Sept. 19: Long Island 9, Somerset 2

Thursday, Sept. 20: Long Island 11, Somerset 1

Friday, Sept. 21: Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 22: Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 23: Long Island at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

        When are the best dates to retire?

Championship
(Best-of-5)
Liberty Champion vs. Freedom Champion

Tuesday, Sept. 25: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion

Wednesday, Sept. 26: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion

Friday, Sept. 28: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

x-Saturday, Sept. 29: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

x-Sunday, Sept. 30: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation