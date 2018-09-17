Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP World Tour Moselle Open Results

September 17, 2018 4:59 pm
 
Monday
At Les Arenes de Metz
Metz, France
Purse: $582,670 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
First Round

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (1), 6-4.

Yannick Maden, Germany, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Doubles
First Round

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Nikoloz Basilasvili, Georgia, def. Ugo Humbert and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

