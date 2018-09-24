ATP World Tour Shenzhen Open Results

Monday At Longgang Sports Center Shenzhen, China Purse: $800,320 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 5-3 retired.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, vs. Wu Di, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, vs. Andreas Seppi (8), Italy, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, def. Sun Fajing and Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-4, 6-2.

