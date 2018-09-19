ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

Wednesday At Sibur Arena St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $1.18 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Roberto Bautista Agut (5), Spain, def. Luca Vanni, Italy, 7-5, 6-2.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 7-5, 2-4 retired.

Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, def. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Second Round

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Karen Khachanov (4), Russia, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (1).

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Andre Begemann and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop (3), Netherlands, def. Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Leander Paes, India, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor (1), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

