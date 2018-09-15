Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Austin Peay sets school records with 11 TDs and 78-40 win

September 15, 2018 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Kentel Williams rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, including a 72-yarder, and Austin Peay set program records for points and touchdowns with a 78-40 win over Morehead State on Saturday night.

The 78 points surpassed the 73 scored against Morehead State in 1994. The Governors (2-1), ranked 23rd in the FCS coaches poll, scored 11 touchdowns, one more than the 10 they scored against the Eagles (1-2) on two other occasions, including last season when Austin Peay scored all 10 of its TDs on the ground in a 69-13 win.

This time, the Governors had seven rushing touchdowns. Their four receiving touchdowns, two to DeAngelo Wilson, came in the first half. Jeremiah Oatsvall threw two TD passes and rushed for 117 yards and a score. JaVaughn Craig also threw for two scores.

Austin Peay led 43-26 at halftime and 57-40 after three quarters.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Aaron Turk had a 92-yard kickoff return for a TD for Morehead State.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus