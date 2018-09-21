Listen Live Sports

Australian tennis player serves 19-month ban for fixing

September 21, 2018 5:44 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Australian tennis player Oliver Anderson can return to playing immediately after serving a 19-month suspension for deliberately losing a set in a match in a second-tier Challenger event in 2016.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says the 20-year-old Anderson was provisionally suspended in February 2017 and later convicted of match-fixing.

Anderson had a career-high singles ranking of No. 639 in July 2016.

The TIU says Anderson won the match he fixed in the Latrobe City Traralgon Challenger tournament in Victoria, Australia, in October 2016 but did not gain a financial benefit.

