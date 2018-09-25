Avalanche-Golden Knights Sum

Colorado 2 1 2—5 Vegas 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Colorado, Compher 1 (Kaut, Graves), 1:01. 2, Colorado, Soderberg 1 (Kerfoot, Girard), 10:47 (pp).

Second Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 1 (Tuch, McNabb), 10:47. 4, Colorado, Dries 1 (null, Alt), 13:00.

Third Period_5, Colorado, Kosmachuk 1 (Greer, Toninato), 4:36. 6, Vegas, Bischoff 1 (Hunt, Haula), 5:58. 7, Vegas, Hunt 1 (Smith, Tuch), 10:19 (pp). 8, Colorado, Kamenev 1, 18:55.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-12-9_28. Vegas 9-11-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 3; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 0-0-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Vegas, Subban 0-0-0 (27-23).

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.

