Avalanche-Wild Sum

Colorado 0 0 0—0 Minnesota 1 3 3—7

First Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 1 (Staal, Granlund), 8:32.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Read 1 (Fehr, Spurgeon), 3:18. 3, Minnesota, Coyle 1 (Greenway, Brodin), 10:17. 4, Minnesota, Coyle 2 (Eriksson Ek, Dumba), 16:12.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Koivu 1 (Parise, Spurgeon), 0:28. 6, Minnesota, Coyle 3 (Brodin, Eriksson Ek), 2:15. 7, Minnesota, Parise 1 (Dumba, Koivu), 13:09 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Colorado 5-7-4_16. Minnesota 12-11-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; Minnesota 1 of 6.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 0-1-0 (33 shots-26 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 1-0-0 (16-16).

A_18,410 (18,064). T_2:27.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brian Mach.

