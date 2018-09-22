Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bachinger upsets Nishikori to meet Simon in Metz final

September 22, 2018 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

METZ, France (AP) — Qualifier Matthias Bachinger of Germany rallied past second-seeded Kei Nishikori to reach his first ATP final at the Moselle Open on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Bachinger won 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 at the indoor tournament and will next take on two-time champion Gilles Simon, who eased past Radu Albot of Moldova 6-3, 6-1.

“This has been my biggest success in my career. Kei is such a great player,” Bachinger said.

The German veteran trailed 3-4, 0-40 in the third set but won five straight points to hold his serve, and made the decisive break in the 12th game.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The 166th-ranked Bachinger is guaranteed to move up more than 30 spots in the ATP rankings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established