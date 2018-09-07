Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore Ravens rookie out of hospital, has facial injuries

September 7, 2018 9:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The rookie Baltimore Ravens kicker injured in an apparent assault has been released from the hospital, and is expected to cooperate with police.

Team spokesman Kevin Bryne told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday that Kaare Vedvik suffered a bruise to the back of his head and significant facial injuries. Vedvik’s injuries had been redacted from the police report released Tuesday.

That report said the 24-year-old Norwegian told the team’s security head he couldn’t remember what happened after a teammate called around 3 a.m. Saturday. Vedvik had told the teammate he was good. He was found around an hour later, injured and missing his phone and wallet.

Police haven’t found witnesses.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Coach John Harbaugh has said the injuries likely cost Vedvik an NFL job. He’s on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death