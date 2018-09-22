Barker helps Troy keep rolling, 35-27 over UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kaleb Barker threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Troy followed up its big win over Nebraska by opening Sun Belt Conference play with a 35-27 win over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday night.

Barker had touchdown runs of 19 and 2 yards to give the Trojans (3-1), who won at Nebraska 24-19 last week, a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. Sawyer Smith then hit Damion Willis for a 26-yard score before Barker hit Willis for 4 and Sidney Davis for 22 as part of a 28-point second quarter and a 35-7 lead.

Barker and Sawyer combined to go 20 for 21 for 272 yards in the first half.

Caleb Evans threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Warhawks (2-2). He then marched ULM from its 29 to the Troy 11 and had a first down before Marcus Jones saved the win with an interception with 39 seconds left.

Barker, who was 23 of 28, and Sawyer, who was 4 of 4, combined for 329 yards and the Trojans piled up 469. Evans went 29 of 48 for 290 yards and kept the ball 15 times for 101 yards as the Warhawks had 490 yards.

