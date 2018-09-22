Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Barker helps Troy keep rolling, 35-27 over UL Monroe

September 22, 2018 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kaleb Barker threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Troy followed up its big win over Nebraska by opening Sun Belt Conference play with a 35-27 win over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday night.

Barker had touchdown runs of 19 and 2 yards to give the Trojans (3-1), who won at Nebraska 24-19 last week, a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. Sawyer Smith then hit Damion Willis for a 26-yard score before Barker hit Willis for 4 and Sidney Davis for 22 as part of a 28-point second quarter and a 35-7 lead.

Barker and Sawyer combined to go 20 for 21 for 272 yards in the first half.

Caleb Evans threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Warhawks (2-2). He then marched ULM from its 29 to the Troy 11 and had a first down before Marcus Jones saved the win with an interception with 39 seconds left.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Barker, who was 23 of 28, and Sawyer, who was 4 of 4, combined for 329 yards and the Trojans piled up 469. Evans went 29 of 48 for 290 yards and kept the ball 15 times for 101 yards as the Warhawks had 490 yards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established