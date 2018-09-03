Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball on pace for lowest batting average since 1972

September 3, 2018 10:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The batting average for the major leagues is on track for its lowest finish in nearly a half-century.

This comes even with hits topping strikeouts the last two months.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, there were 7,134 hits and 6,818 strikeouts in August. That left the season totals at 34,350 hits and 34,103 strikeouts, the first time this season hits led at the end of a full month. Strikeouts topped hits in April and June while hits also exceeded strikeouts in May and July.

The season’s batting average rose one point during August to .249. Unless it goes up to at least .251 it would be the lowest since .244 in 1972.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Last month, there were 989 home runs in 414 games, an average of 2.39 that raised the season average to 2.31.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission