Bednarczyk with 3 TD throws, Villanova beats Lehigh 31-9

September 8, 2018 4:25 pm
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Zach Bednarczyk threw for three touchdowns as Villanova took big first-half lead and held it, beating Lehigh 31-9 on Saturday.

Bednarczyk, who had three touchdown passes last week in Villanova’s 19-17 upset win over Temple, finished with 215 yards passing. Jarrett McClenton had 114 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Ryan Bell caught another scoring pass.

The Wildcats (2-0) got off to a slow start with Bednarczyk throwing an interception on the team’s second drive, which led to a Lehigh field goal. Bednarczyk then took the Wildcats 63 yards in nine plays and Justin Covington ran it in from three yards out to make it 7-3 with 1:34 left in the quarter. In the second, Bednarczyk hit McClenton for a 62-yard touchdown and Bell from four yards to extend Villanova’s lead to 20-3 at halftime.

Brad Mayes threw for 144 yards a late touchdown for the Mountain Hawks (1-1).

