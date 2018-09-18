Betts to sit vs Yankees with side injury, soggy conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Red Sox star Mookie Betts will sit out Boston’s series opener against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night after injuring his left side Sunday.

Boston manager Alex Cora says Betts was originally in his starting lineup before rain pushed Tuesday’s game back six hours to a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Cora scratched Betts out of caution because of the soggy conditions.

Betts was hurt making two throws to home plate during a 4-3 win over the New York Mets.

Boston leads the AL East by 11½ games and can clinch the division by beating the second-place Yankees.

