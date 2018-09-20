Bills-Vikings Capsule

BUFFALO (0-2) at MINNESOTA (1-0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Vikings by 16

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Buffalo 0-2, Minnesota 1-1

SERIES RECORD – Vikings lead 8-5

LAST MEETING – Bills beat Vikings 17-16, Oct. 19, 2014

LAST WEEK – Bills lost to Chargers 31-20; Vikings tied Packers 29-29

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 32, Vikings No. 3

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (25T), PASS (31)

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (22), PASS (16)

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (22), PASS (5)

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (13), PASS (15)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bills beat Vikings in Buffalo in 2014 on TD pass from Kyle Orton to Sammy Watkins with 1 second left during first season with Minnesota for Mike Zimmer as head coach and Teddy Bridgewater as QB. In 59 regular season games since that last meeting, Bills and Vikings have each sent out five more QBs for at least one start. … Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier held same job with Vikings from 2007-10 before being promoted to head coach until firing after 2013 season. … Bills haven’t started 0-3 since 2010. … Bills QB Josh Allen makes first career road start. Last time Bills finished with winning record on road was 1999. … Bills have allowed 11 sacks, second most in league. … Vikings have won 10 of last 11 games, including playoffs, at home while allowing NFL-low average of 13.6 points per game. … Vikings WR Stefon Diggs has six TD catches and at least one in last five regular-season games, fifth-longest streak in team history. Randy Moss (10) has record, from 2003-04. … Dan Bailey makes debut as kicker for Vikings, who cut rookie Daniel Carlson this week. Fantasy tip: Vikings’ defense is must play at home against rookie Allen and Bills’ sputtering offense. Bills tied for most rushing TDs allowed (four) in league, so Vikings backup RB Latavius Murray could be worth start. In 10 games including playoffs for Minnesota at home, Murray has seven rushing TDs.

