Blue Jackets-Penguins Sum

Columbus 0 1 2—3 Pittsburgh 2 2 3—7

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Riikola (Grant, Angello), 2:04. 2, Pittsburgh, Cullen (Aston-Reese), 9:19.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Letang (Guentzel, Crosby), 10:08. 4, Pittsburgh, Johnson (Letang, Crosby), 13:00. 5, Columbus, Bjorkstrand (Austin, Stenlund), 17:06.

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Trotman (Cullen, Aston-Reese), 1:43. 7, Columbus, Bjorkstrand (Prapavessis), 4:57 (pp). 8, Columbus, Bjorkstrand (Stenlund, Hannikainen), 10:15. 9, Pittsburgh, Wilson (Hayes, Dea), 13:49. 10, Pittsburgh, Cullen (Aston-Reese, Hornqvist), 15:43.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-15-9_33. Pittsburgh 15-15-8_38.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 0-0-0 (30 shots-26 saves), Berube 0-0-0 (8-5). Pittsburgh, Murray 0-0-0 (33-30).

A_17,190 (18,387). T_2:31.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Francis Charron. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, James Tobias.

