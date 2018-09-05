Blue Jays 10, Rays 3

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|McKnney lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Vlzquez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Lowe lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ciuffo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pillar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|40
|10
|16
|10
|Tampa Bay
|020
|001
|000—
|3
|Toronto
|700
|011
|10x—10
DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 11. 2B_D.Travis (12), Gurriel Jr. (6), A.Diaz (19), Tellez (1). HR_Kiermaier 2 (6), McKinney (4), A.Diaz (17).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L,1-5
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Kittredge
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Nuno
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Faria
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Sanchez W,4-5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Nuno (Jansen). WP_Glasnow 2.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:42. A_17,872 (53,506).
