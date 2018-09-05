Blue Jays 10, Rays 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 3 0 0 1 2 0 .302 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .296 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Velazquez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .212 Lowe lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .258 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Ciuffo c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .111 Totals 33 3 6 3 4 9

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .352 Travis 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .239 Smoak 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .249 Morales dh 4 1 3 1 1 1 .261 1-Smith Jr. pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Grichuk rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .239 Gurriel Jr. ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .293 Diaz 3b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .254 Jansen c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .255 Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 a-Tellez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Pillar cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Totals 40 10 16 10 4 10

Tampa Bay 020 001 000— 3 6 0 Toronto 700 011 10x—10 16 0

a-doubled for Davis in the 6th.

1-ran for Morales in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 11. 2B_Travis (12), Gurriel Jr. (6), Diaz (19), Tellez (1). HR_Kiermaier (5), off Sanchez; Kiermaier (6), off Sanchez; Diaz (17), off Glasnow; McKinney (4), off Nuno. RBIs_Smith (34), Kiermaier 2 (24), McKinney (11), Travis (44), Smoak (71), Morales (55), Grichuk (49), Gurriel Jr. (26), Diaz 3 (45), Tellez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Duffy 2, Wendle); Toronto 7 (McKinney, Smoak, Grichuk, Davis 4). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Toronto 8 for 20.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Smoak. LIDP_Gurriel Jr..

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Duffy, Velazquez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, L, 1-5 2-3 5 7 7 2 2 39 4.64 Kittredge 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 4 32 7.67 Nuno 3 4 1 1 0 4 40 1.67 Faria 3 5 2 2 0 0 39 4.90 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, W, 4-5 6 6 3 3 2 8 98 5.17 Tepera 1 0 0 0 2 0 15 3.55 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.08 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.48

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-1. HBP_Nuno (Jansen). WP_Glasnow 2.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:42. A_17,872 (53,506).

