Blue Jays 3, Astros 1

|Houston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McKnney lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|T.Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J..Dvis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.McGre c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Berti 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|25
|3
|3
|3
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|Toronto
|200
|010
|00x—3
DP_Houston 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 1. HR_Grichuk (25), R.McGuire (1). SB_Marisnick (6), Straw (2), McKinney (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Devenski L,2-3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Perez
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|McCullers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guduan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Deetz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Biagini W,4-7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Petricka
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera H,18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clippard H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles S,25-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:27. A_22,828 (53,506).
