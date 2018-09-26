Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 3, Astros 1

September 26, 2018 6:47 pm
 
Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 0 McKnney lf 2 1 0 0
T.Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0
Correa dh 4 0 1 1 Smoak dh 3 0 0 0
Gurriel ss 4 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 2
White 1b 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0
K.Tcker lf 4 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0
J..Dvis 3b 2 0 0 0 R.McGre c 3 1 1 1
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 3 0 0 0
Straw rf 3 0 2 0 Berti 2b 3 0 1 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 25 3 3 3
Houston 000 100 000—1
Toronto 200 010 00x—3

DP_Houston 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 1. HR_Grichuk (25), R.McGuire (1). SB_Marisnick (6), Straw (2), McKinney (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Devenski L,2-3 2 1 2 2 1 2
Perez 3 1 1 1 2 3
McCullers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Deetz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Reid-Foley 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 5
Biagini W,4-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 2
Mayza H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera H,18 1 1 0 0 1 1
Clippard H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Giles S,25-25 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:27. A_22,828 (53,506).

