Blue Jays 3, Astros 1

Houston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 0 McKnney lf 2 1 0 0 T.Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Correa dh 4 0 1 1 Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel ss 4 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 2 White 1b 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Tcker lf 4 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 J..Dvis 3b 2 0 0 0 R.McGre c 3 1 1 1 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 3 0 0 0 Straw rf 3 0 2 0 Berti 2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 25 3 3 3

Houston 000 100 000—1 Toronto 200 010 00x—3

DP_Houston 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 1. HR_Grichuk (25), R.McGuire (1). SB_Marisnick (6), Straw (2), McKinney (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Devenski L,2-3 2 1 2 2 1 2 Perez 3 1 1 1 2 3 McCullers 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Deetz 1 1 0 0 0 1 Toronto Reid-Foley 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 5 Biagini W,4-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 2 Mayza H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tepera H,18 1 1 0 0 1 1 Clippard H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2 Giles S,25-25 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:27. A_22,828 (53,506).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.