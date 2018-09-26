Blue Jays 3, Astros 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marisnick cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .212 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Correa dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .239 Gurriel ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .175 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Straw rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .500 Totals 31 1 5 1 3 11

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .264 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .242 Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .328 Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264 McGuire c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .280 Urena ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Berti 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Totals 25 3 3 3 3 8

Houston 000 100 000—1 5 0 Toronto 200 010 00x—3 3 0

LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 1. HR_Grichuk (25), off Devenski; McGuire (1), off Perez. RBIs_Correa (63), Grichuk 2 (57), McGuire (3). SB_Marisnick (6), Straw (2), McKinney (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Marisnick, Kemp 2, Tucker). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Toronto 1 for 1.

Runners moved up_Kemp. LIDP_McKinney. GIDP_Stassi, Pillar.

DP_Houston 2 (Davis, Kemp, White), (Gurriel, White); Toronto 1 (Diaz, Berti, Tellez).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Devenski, L, 2-3 2 1 2 2 1 2 28 4.34 Perez 3 1 1 1 2 3 58 3.97 McCullers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.90 Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.00 Deetz 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.40 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Reid-Foley 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 5 49 5.13 Biagini, W, 4-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 5.70 Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.57 Mayza, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.34 Tepera, H, 18 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 3.68 Clippard, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.67 Giles, S, 25-25 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.74

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0, Petricka 2-0, Mayza 1-0. PB_McGuire (1).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:27. A_22,828 (53,506).

