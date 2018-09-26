Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 3, Astros 1

September 26, 2018 6:47 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marisnick cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .212
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Correa dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .239
Gurriel ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .138
Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .175
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Straw rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Totals 31 1 5 1 3 11
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .264
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Grichuk rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .242
Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .328
Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .264
McGuire c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Urena ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Berti 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Totals 25 3 3 3 3 8
Houston 000 100 000—1 5 0
Toronto 200 010 00x—3 3 0

LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 1. HR_Grichuk (25), off Devenski; McGuire (1), off Perez. RBIs_Correa (63), Grichuk 2 (57), McGuire (3). SB_Marisnick (6), Straw (2), McKinney (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Marisnick, Kemp 2, Tucker). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Toronto 1 for 1.

Runners moved up_Kemp. LIDP_McKinney. GIDP_Stassi, Pillar.

DP_Houston 2 (Davis, Kemp, White), (Gurriel, White); Toronto 1 (Diaz, Berti, Tellez).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Devenski, L, 2-3 2 1 2 2 1 2 28 4.34
Perez 3 1 1 1 2 3 58 3.97
McCullers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.90
Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.00
Deetz 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.40
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reid-Foley 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 5 49 5.13
Biagini, W, 4-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 5.70
Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.57
Mayza, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.34
Tepera, H, 18 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 3.68
Clippard, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.67
Giles, S, 25-25 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.74

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0, Petricka 2-0, Mayza 1-0. PB_McGuire (1).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:27. A_22,828 (53,506).

