Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 3, Indians 2, 11 innings,

September 7, 2018 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 McKnney lf 4 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd ph 1 0 0 0
J.Rmirz 3b 5 0 1 1 R.McGre c 0 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 5 0 1 0 Grrl Jr ss 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 Smoak dh 4 0 0 0
Rosales pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 0
Guyer rf 4 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 5 1 2 1
Brntley ph 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf 5 1 2 1
B.Brnes rf 0 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 1
Gomes c 5 1 3 1 R.Urena 2b 4 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 3 1 0 0 Maile c 2 0 1 0
R.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 Morales ph 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 1 0 1 0
Jo.Dvis pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 41 2 8 2 Totals 39 3 9 3
Cleveland 000 011 000 00—2
Toronto 000 010 100 01—3

E_J.Ramirez (10), Gomes (9). LOB_Cleveland 13, Toronto 8. 2B_Guyer (10), Grichuk (26), Tellez 2 (6). HR_Gomes (13), Pillar (12). SB_Lindor (23), G.Allen (15), R.Davis 2 (18), Pillar (14). CS_R.Urena (1). SF_A.Diaz (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco 8 6 2 1 1 14
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4
Cimber L,3-6 0 1 1 1 0 0
Toronto
Estrada 6 5 2 2 2 5
Mayza 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Clippard 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fernandez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Petricka 1 1 0 0 2 1
Barnes W,3-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Estrada (Allen), by Hand (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Carrasco, Petricka 2.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

Advertisement

T_3:51. A_26,830 (53,506).

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC National Guard soldiers unload 1-ton sandbags

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise