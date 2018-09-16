Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf-1b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|2-Pillar pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Morales dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|1-Davis pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Tellez ph-dh-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.407
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|3-Diaz pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Hernandez rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Giles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Urena ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Hechavarria 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|b-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Gregorius ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|9
|Toronto
|001
|000
|020—3
|7
|1
|New York
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
a-singled for Davis in the 8th. b-flied out for Hechavarria in the 9th.
1-ran for Morales in the 6th. 2-ran for Smoak in the 8th. 3-ran for Solarte in the 8th.
E_Hernandez (8). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Grichuk (28), McGuire (2). HR_McCutchen (19), off Pannone. RBIs_Grichuk (54), McGuire (1), Tellez (5), McCutchen (62), Gregorius (84). SF_Gregorius.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (McKinney, Smoak, Hernandez); New York 2 (Hicks, Voit). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Travis. LIDP_Hicks.
DP_Toronto 1 (Travis, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone, W, 3-1
|7
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|103
|3.77
|Leiter Jr., H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.82
|Giles, S, 22-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.05
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|80
|4.90
|Robertson, H, 18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.89
|Betances, L, 4-6, BS, 3-6
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|2.77
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.50
WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:50. A_41,758 (47,309).
