Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2

September 16, 2018 4:12 pm
 
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKnney lf-1b-lf 4 0 0 0 McCtchn rf 4 1 1 1
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 1 2 0
Pillar pr-cf 0 1 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 0
Morales dh 1 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0
Jo.Dvis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Hchvrra 3b 0 0 0 0
Tellez ph-dh-1b 1 0 1 1 N.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 1 1 Grgrius ss 2 0 1 1
Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 1 0
A.Diaz pr-3b 0 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnnd rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0
Giles p 0 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
R.Urena ss 4 1 1 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 0 1 0
R.McGre c 4 1 2 1
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 2 6 2
Toronto 001 000 020—3
New York 200 000 000—2

E_T.Hernandez (8). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Grichuk (28), R.McGuire (2). HR_McCutchen (19). SF_Gregorius (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Pannone W,3-1 7 4 2 2 2 6
Leiter Jr. H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Giles S,22-22 1 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Lynn 5 3 1 1 1 7
Robertson H,18 2 0 0 0 1 1
Betances L,4-6 BS,3 1 4 2 2 0 1
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:50. A_41,758 (47,309).

