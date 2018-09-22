Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 5, Rays 2

September 22, 2018 7:06 pm
 
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 5 0 2 0 McKnney lf 3 0 1 0
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 T.Hrnnd ph 1 0 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Dvis lf 0 0 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 Grrl Jr ss 4 0 0 0
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 2 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 1 3 3
C.Gomez dh 3 0 0 0 Alford pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 4 0 2 1
Sucre c 3 1 1 1 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0
Choi ph 0 0 0 0 R.McGre c 2 0 1 1
D.Jnsen ph-c 1 0 0 0
R.Urena 2b 2 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 32 5 10 5
Tampa Bay 001 000 100—2
Toronto 000 300 02x—5

E_Wendle (6). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_M.Smith (26), Grichuk (30), Tellez (9), A.Diaz (25), R.McGuire (3). HR_Pham (20), Sucre (1), Tellez (3). SB_M.Smith (36).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L,2-7 6 6 3 3 2 6
Kolarek 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarado 1 3 2 2 0 1
Toronto
Pannone W,4-1 6 2-3 6 2 2 3 5
Tepera H,17 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Clippard H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2
Giles S,24-24 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:44. A_27,648 (53,506).

