Blue Jays 5, Rays 2

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith cf 5 0 2 0 McKnney lf 3 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 T.Hrnnd ph 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Dvis lf 0 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 0 1 0 Grrl Jr ss 4 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 1 3 3 C.Gomez dh 3 0 0 0 Alford pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 4 0 2 1 Sucre c 3 1 1 1 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 Choi ph 0 0 0 0 R.McGre c 2 0 1 1 D.Jnsen ph-c 1 0 0 0 R.Urena 2b 2 0 1 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 32 5 10 5

Tampa Bay 001 000 100—2 Toronto 000 300 02x—5

E_Wendle (6). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_M.Smith (26), Grichuk (30), Tellez (9), A.Diaz (25), R.McGuire (3). HR_Pham (20), Sucre (1), Tellez (3). SB_M.Smith (36).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Glasnow L,2-7 6 6 3 3 2 6 Kolarek 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarado 1 3 2 2 0 1 Toronto Pannone W,4-1 6 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 Tepera H,17 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Clippard H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2 Giles S,24-24 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:44. A_27,648 (53,506).

