Blue Jays 5, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.297
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Gomez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|c-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Sucre c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|d-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|b-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Davis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Tellez dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.404
|1-Alford pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Jansen ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Urena 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|2
|9
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|100—2
|7
|1
|Toronto
|000
|300
|02x—5
|10
|0
a-popped out for McGuire in the 7th. b-struck out for McKinney in the 7th. c-flied out for Gomez in the 9th. d-walked for Sucre in the 9th.
1-ran for Tellez in the 8th.
E_Wendle (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Smith (26), Grichuk (30), Tellez (9), Diaz (25), McGuire (3). HR_Pham (20), off Pannone; Sucre (1), off Pannone; Tellez (3), off Glasnow. RBIs_Pham (60), Sucre (17), Tellez 3 (12), Diaz (53), McGuire (2). SB_Smith (36).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Duffy, Cron, Adames 2); Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Pillar, Urena). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Toronto 2 for 5.
GIDP_Adames.
DP_Toronto 1 (Urena, Gurriel Jr., Smoak).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 2-7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|98
|4.23
|Kolarek
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.78
|Stanek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.71
|Alvarado
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|2.31
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone, W, 4-1
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|108
|3.58
|Tepera, H, 17
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|3.75
|Clippard, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.78
|Giles, S, 24-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.84
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0, Tepera 1-0. WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:44. A_27,648 (53,506).
