Blue Jays 6, Marlins 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney rf-lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .370 Travis 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Morales 1b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .255 Smoak 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Grichuk cf-rf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .243 Gurriel Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .291 Diaz 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250 Hernandez lf 2 1 1 3 2 0 .242 Pannone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maile c 3 0 3 0 0 0 .245 Reid-Foley p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 c-Pillar ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Totals 32 6 8 6 4 7

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Riddle ss 3 0 0 1 1 2 .228 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .275 Realmuto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Ortega lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Brinson cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .191 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .118 Sierra rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Meyer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 1 6 1 1 13

Toronto 102 030 000—6 8 0 Miami 000 010 000—1 6 2

a-struck out for Brigham in the 3rd. b-lined out for Graves in the 5th. c-grounded out for Reid-Foley in the 8th. d-flied out for Guerra in the 8th.

E_Riddle (6), Sierra (4). LOB_Toronto 8, Miami 6. 2B_Grichuk (25), Maile 3 (13), Brinson (7). HR_Hernandez (19), off Graves. RBIs_Morales (54), Gurriel Jr. (25), Diaz (42), Hernandez 3 (49), Riddle (32). SF_Morales, Gurriel Jr., Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (McKinney, Travis 2, Gurriel Jr. 2, Reid-Foley); Miami 4 (Anderson 2, Wallach 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 11; Miami 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Diaz, Pillar, Morales. LIDP_Castro.

DP_Toronto 1 (Travis, Morales).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Reid-Foley, W, 1-2 7 4 1 1 1 10 101 5.51 Pannone 2 2 0 0 0 3 32 4.86 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brigham, L, 0-1 3 4 3 3 4 2 82 9.00 Graves 2 3 3 3 0 3 33 5.55 Wittgren 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 3.33 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 5.54 Meyer 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 7.71

HBP_Brigham (Maile), Graves (Grichuk), Reid-Foley (Wallach).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:51. A_9,617 (36,742).

