Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4

|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McKnney rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Hrnnd ph-rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grrl Jr ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|C.Davis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Valera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Stwrt lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|S.Wlkrs 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ca.Jsph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis ph-cf-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Co.Jsph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.McGre c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|4
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|2
|Toronto
|000
|011
|400—6
|Baltimore
|100
|300
|000—4
E_S.Wilkerson (2), Aa.Sanchez (1), McKinney (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_A.Diaz (24), Smith Jr. (6). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Mullins (4). SB_Jo.Davis (2), Villar (29), D.Stewart (1). CS_Gurriel Jr. (2), A.Jones (1). SF_Valera (2). S_Gurriel Jr. (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Sanchez
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Petricka W,3-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fernandez H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard H,13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles S,23-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,8-15
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|2
|1
|6
|Fry BS,2
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hart
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Sanchez (Davis), by Petricka (Stewart). WP_Bundy.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:47. A_9,096 (45,971).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.