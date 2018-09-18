Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|a-Hernandez ph-rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Pillar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.382
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|b-J.Davis ph-cf-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Travis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|4
|2
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|C.Davis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Valera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Stewart lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.067
|Wilkerson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Ca.Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|c-Co.Joseph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Toronto
|000
|011
|400—6
|9
|2
|Baltimore
|100
|300
|000—4
|6
|1
a-reached on error, advanced to 2nd for McKinney in the 7th. b-singled for Smith Jr. in the 8th. c-grounded out for Ca.Joseph in the 9th.
E_Sanchez (1), McKinney (1), Wilkerson (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Diaz (24), Smith Jr. (6). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Mullins (4), off Sanchez. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (30), Smoak (76), Smith Jr. (8), Mullins (9), Valera (8). SB_J.Davis (2), Villar (29), Stewart (1). CS_Gurriel Jr. (2), Jones (1). SF_Valera. S_Gurriel Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (McKinney, Grichuk, McGuire); Baltimore 3 (Mullins, Jones, Wilkerson). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_McGuire, Smoak, Ca.Joseph. GIDP_Mancini.
DP_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, McGuire), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|1
|77
|4.89
|Petricka, W, 3-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|4.89
|Fernandez, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.29
|Clippard, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.84
|Giles, S, 23-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.94
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 8-15
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|2
|1
|6
|105
|5.37
|Fry, BS, 2-3
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.56
|Hart
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.96
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.39
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 3-3. HBP_Sanchez (C.Davis), Petricka (Stewart). WP_Bundy.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:47. A_9,096 (45,971).
