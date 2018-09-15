Blue Jays 8, Yankees 7

|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grrl Jr ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|McCtchn rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Morales dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Grgrius ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|McKnney lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 3b-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Gardner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Andujar ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|42
|8
|16
|8
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|Toronto
|032
|000
|300—8
|New York
|000
|001
|600—7
E_N.Walker (5). DP_New York 2. LOB_Toronto 8, New York 10. 2B_Smoak (33), Grichuk (27), G.Torres (13). HR_Grichuk 2 (23), Pillar (13), Stanton (34), Gregorius 2 (26), Andujar (24).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley W,2-3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|Petricka
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mayza
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tepera H,16
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barnes
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Clippard
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Giles S,21-21
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Sabathia L,7-7
|2
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Green
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Holder
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Tarpley
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Tepera pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Petricka (Torres). WP_Sabathia, Mayza, Clippard.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:54. A_43,130 (47,309).
