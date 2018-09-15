Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 8, Yankees 7

September 15, 2018 8:17 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gurriel Jr. ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .277
Smoak 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .248
Morales dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Grichuk rf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .247
Pillar cf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .246
Hernandez lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .245
McKinney lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Jansen c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Diaz 3b 4 0 2 3 0 0 .257
Urena 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .262
Totals 42 8 16 8 1 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf-lf 5 0 1 0 0 4 .252
Stanton dh 5 1 1 1 0 3 .263
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .242
Gregorius ss 4 2 2 2 1 0 .269
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .191
Torres 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280
Walker 3b-rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .219
Voit 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .289
Gardner lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
a-Andujar ph-3b 1 1 1 4 1 0 .299
Totals 35 7 8 7 8 16
Toronto 032 000 300—8 16 0
New York 000 001 600—7 8 1

a-pinch hit for Gardner in the 6th.

E_Walker (5). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 10. 2B_Smoak (33), Grichuk (27), Torres (13). HR_Grichuk (22), off Sabathia; Grichuk (23), off Sabathia; Pillar (13), off Sabathia; Gregorius (25), off Petricka; Stanton (34), off Tepera; Gregorius (26), off Barnes; Andujar (24), off Clippard. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (28), Grichuk 2 (53), Pillar (55), Diaz 3 (51), Urena (6), Stanton (89), Gregorius 2 (83), Andujar 4 (83).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Smoak, Morales, Diaz); New York 7 (McCutchen 2, Sanchez 3, Gardner 2). RISP_Toronto 5 for 12; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Stanton, Gregorius. GIDP_Morales, Jansen.

DP_New York 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Voit), (Gregorius, Torres, Voit).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reid-Foley, W, 2-3 5 2 0 0 4 10 92 5.54
Petricka 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 5.13
Mayza 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.69
Tepera, H, 16 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 4 3.84
Barnes 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 23 5.92
Clippard 1 1 2 2 2 2 32 3.90
Giles, S, 21-21 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.16
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, L, 7-7 2 1-3 7 5 5 0 2 50 3.80
Green 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 44 2.45
Holder 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.08
Kahnle 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 33 7.11
Tarpley 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 6.75
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.52
Britton 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.60

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Tepera pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Tepera 3-0, Clippard 2-2, Giles 1-0, Holder 1-0, Tarpley 2-1. HBP_Petricka (Torres). WP_Sabathia, Mayza, Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:54. A_43,130 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

