Blue Jays 8, Yankees 7

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Morales dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Grichuk rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Hernandez lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|McKinney lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Jansen c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.257
|Urena 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Totals
|42
|8
|16
|8
|1
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.252
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.263
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.242
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.191
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Walker 3b-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.219
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Gardner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Andujar ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.299
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|8
|16
|Toronto
|032
|000
|300—8
|16
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|600—7
|8
|1
a-pinch hit for Gardner in the 6th.
E_Walker (5). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 10. 2B_Smoak (33), Grichuk (27), Torres (13). HR_Grichuk (22), off Sabathia; Grichuk (23), off Sabathia; Pillar (13), off Sabathia; Gregorius (25), off Petricka; Stanton (34), off Tepera; Gregorius (26), off Barnes; Andujar (24), off Clippard. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (28), Grichuk 2 (53), Pillar (55), Diaz 3 (51), Urena (6), Stanton (89), Gregorius 2 (83), Andujar 4 (83).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Smoak, Morales, Diaz); New York 7 (McCutchen 2, Sanchez 3, Gardner 2). RISP_Toronto 5 for 12; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Stanton, Gregorius. GIDP_Morales, Jansen.
DP_New York 2 (Torres, Gregorius, Voit), (Gregorius, Torres, Voit).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reid-Foley, W, 2-3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|92
|5.54
|Petricka
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5.13
|Mayza
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.69
|Tepera, H, 16
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3.84
|Barnes
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|23
|5.92
|Clippard
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|32
|3.90
|Giles, S, 21-21
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.16
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, L, 7-7
|2
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|50
|3.80
|Green
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|2.45
|Holder
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.08
|Kahnle
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|33
|7.11
|Tarpley
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.75
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.52
|Britton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.60
Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Tepera pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Tepera 3-0, Clippard 2-2, Giles 1-0, Holder 1-0, Tarpley 2-1. HBP_Petricka (Torres). WP_Sabathia, Mayza, Clippard.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:54. A_43,130 (47,309).
