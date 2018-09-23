Listen Live Sports

Blues-Blue Jackets Sums

September 23, 2018 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
St. Louis 1 3 1—5
Columbus 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson (Harrington, Nutivaara), 7:25. 2, St. Louis, Butler (Fabbri, Thomas), 11:07. Penalties_Jaskin, STL, (tripping), 14:53.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Blais (Thomas), 0:35. 4, St. Louis, Blais (Kyrou, Thomas), 6:49. 5, St. Louis, Barbashev, 19:37. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Nolan (too many men on the ice), 9:02.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Jaskin (Schmaltz, Sundqvist), 1:16 (pp). Penalties_Foligno, CBJ, (tripping), 0:51; Walman, STL, (hooking), 5:13; Kukan, CBJ, (high sticking), 9:38; Duclair, CBJ, (slashing), 13:03; Mikkola, STL, (cross checking), 17:14; Dubois, CBJ, (slashing), 17:14.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-11-9_28. Columbus 6-6-5_17.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 3; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Husso 0-0-0 (17 shots-16 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 0-0-0 (27-22).

A_11,758 (18,500). T_2:14.

Referees_Tim Peel, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Darren Gibbs.

