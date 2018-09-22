Listen Live Sports

Bogan, Bellamy help lead W. Mich. to win over Georgia St.

September 22, 2018
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Jamauri Bogan and LeVante Bellamy combined for almost 250 yards rushing as Western Michigan rolled over Georgia State 34-15 on Saturday afternoon.

Bogan carried 15 times, racking up 126 yards and one touchdown. Bellamy had 21 carries for 121 yards. Jayden Reed pulled in seven passes for 101 yards and a score. Jon Wassink threw for 234 yards and three TDs for Western Michigan (2-2).

The Bronco defenders forced three fumbles, recovering two, and had one interception to stop Georgia State.

Both teams opened with field goals before the Broncos sprinted to a 20-9 halftime advantage. Wassink hit Keishawn Watson on a 24-yard scoring strike in the final seconds of the first half. Wassink quickly added another score in the third when Reed hauled in a 40-yard TD toss for a 27-9 advantage. Bogan broke for a 71-yard scoring sprint for Western Michigan’s final score with 10:45 left in the third.

Dan Ellington threw for 285 yards for Georgia State (1-3).

_______

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

