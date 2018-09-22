Listen Live Sports

Bonnet’s big day carries FAMU past Savannah State 31-13

September 22, 2018 10:33 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Bishop Bonnett ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries and hooked up with Ryan Stanley for a 69-yard score to propel Florida A&M to a 31-13 victory over Savannah State on Saturday in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

JaMichael Baldwin’s 4-yard TD run gave Savannah State (0-3) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Rattlers (2-2) didn’t score until Yahia Aly’s 27-yard field goal with 2:11 left in the first half.

Bonnett ignited the Southern Miss offense when he took short pass over the middle from Stanley and raced 69 yards for TD to give Rattlers a 10-7 lead with 6:51 left in third period. The Golden Eagles used short TD runs by Deshawn Smith and Rey Azende to take a 24-7 lead early in the fourth quarter and Bonnett put the game out of reach with a 9-yard TD run with 5:39 remaining.

Savannah State had a week layoff after Hurricane Florence forced postponement of its game at Howard University. FAMU has won 10 of 11 meetings between the schools.

