Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Booker undergoes hand surgery, expected out for 6 weeks

September 10, 2018 7:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has undergone surgery on his right (shooting) hand and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

That would cause him to miss not only all of training camp but probably the first couple of games of the regular season.

The Suns said in a brief statement that the surgery was performed in Los Angeles on Monday by Dr. Steven Shin to repair the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint.

It’s the same hand that bothered him late last season. Booker, last season’s NBA 3-point champion, signed a maximum five-year, $158 million contract in the offseason.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries