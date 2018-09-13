Boston 41, Wake Forest 34

Boston 7 14 7 13—41 Wake Forest 7 14 3 10—34 First Quarter

BC_Dillon 45 run (Tessitore kick), 13:53

WF_Colburn 2 run (Sciba kick), 4:24

Second Quarter

BC_J.Smith 27 pass from A.Brown (Tessitore kick), 12:11

WF_Grate blocked punt recovery in end zone (Sciba kick), 9:06.

WF_Surratt 5 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 4:14

BC_White 35 pass from A.Brown (Tessitore kick), 3:01

Third Quarter

WF_FG Sciba 27, 12:11

BC_Sweeney 29 pass from A.Brown (Tessitore kick), 8:39

Fourth Quarter

BC_J.Smith 71 pass from A.Brown (kick failed), 13:29

WF_FG Sciba 23, 11:13

BC_Glines 40 pass from A.Brown (Tessitore kick), 8:48

WF_Freudenthal 5 pass from Hartman (Sciba kick), 1:33

A_25,309.

___

BC WF First downs 19 28 Rushes-yards 44-220 60-298 Passing 304 214 Comp-Att-Int 16-25-0 20-45-2 Return Yards 137 107 Punts-Avg. 8-34.66 7-43.14 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-35 3-35 Time of Possession 29:33 30:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Boston, Dillon 33-185, J.Smith 3-42, A.Brown 3-5, Levy 1-2, D.Jones 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 15). Wake Forest, Colburn 23-117, Carney 18-116, Hartman 19-65.

PASSING_Boston, A.Brown 16-25-0-304. Wake Forest, Hartman 20-45-2-214.

RECEIVING_Boston, J.Smith 6-145, Sweeney 5-58, Glines 2-45, White 1-35, Mi.Walker 1-17, Lewis 1-4. Wake Forest, Dortch 9-93, Surratt 3-50, Claude 2-32, Colburn 2-16, Freudenthal 2-5, Chapman 1-9, Carney 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

