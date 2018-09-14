Listen Live Sports

...

Braves 10, Nationals 5

September 14, 2018 11:54 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .292
Turner ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Harper cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .247
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .295
Soto lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .303
Zimmerman 1b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .267
Wieters c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .230
Difo 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .240
Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263
1-Taylor pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Cordero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 9 5 6 3
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 5 2 4 2 0 1 .297
Albies 2b 4 3 2 0 1 1 .274
Freeman 1b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .306
Markakis rf 3 1 2 3 2 1 .308
Culberson 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .280
Inciarte cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .263
Flowers c 5 0 1 2 0 2 .231
Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Gausman p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .056
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
c-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 10 13 9 5 10
Washington 020 200 100— 5 9 0
Atlanta 022 201 03x—10 13 1

a-grounded out for Venters in the 6th. b-grounded out for Collins in the 7th. c-grounded out for Biddle in the 7th. d-doubled for Voth in the 8th.

1-ran for Reynolds in the 8th.

E_Gausman (1). LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Turner (23), Zimmerman (18), Difo (14), Reynolds (6), Acuna (25), Albies (39), Inciarte 2 (25). 3B_Acuna (4). HR_Soto (20), off Gausman. RBIs_Harper (95), Soto (62), Wieters (25), Difo 2 (40), Acuna 2 (55), Freeman (86), Markakis 3 (91), Culberson (40), Flowers 2 (26). SB_Turner (39). SF_Difo, Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Turner 2, Rendon, Soto, Difo); Atlanta 6 (Albies, Markakis, Inciarte 2, Swanson 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 10; Atlanta 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Wieters 2, Harper. LIDP_Scherzer. GIDP_Soto.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Culberson), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, L, 17-7 4 7 6 6 3 6 102 2.53
Williams 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 21 5.68
Collins 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 3.26
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 11.81
Cordero 0 2 2 2 0 0 11 6.39
Solis 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 6.16
McGowin 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 6.75
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 10-10 5 2-3 7 4 3 2 1 79 3.92
Venters, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.64
Winkler, H, 23 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 3.20
Biddle, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.41
Brach, H, 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.53
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.30

Cordero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Collins 2-1, Solis 2-2, McGowin 3-1, Venters 1-0, Biddle 2-1. HBP_Scherzer (Culberson), Brach (Wieters), Solis (Freeman). WP_McGowin.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:54. A_39,268 (41,149).

