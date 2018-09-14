Braves 10, Nationals 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Harper cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Wieters c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|1-Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|6
|3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.297
|Albies 2b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.308
|Culberson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Inciarte cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Flowers c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Gausman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.056
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|9
|5
|10
|Washington
|020
|200
|100—
|5
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|022
|201
|03x—10
|13
|1
a-grounded out for Venters in the 6th. b-grounded out for Collins in the 7th. c-grounded out for Biddle in the 7th. d-doubled for Voth in the 8th.
1-ran for Reynolds in the 8th.
E_Gausman (1). LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Turner (23), Zimmerman (18), Difo (14), Reynolds (6), Acuna (25), Albies (39), Inciarte 2 (25). 3B_Acuna (4). HR_Soto (20), off Gausman. RBIs_Harper (95), Soto (62), Wieters (25), Difo 2 (40), Acuna 2 (55), Freeman (86), Markakis 3 (91), Culberson (40), Flowers 2 (26). SB_Turner (39). SF_Difo, Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Turner 2, Rendon, Soto, Difo); Atlanta 6 (Albies, Markakis, Inciarte 2, Swanson 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 10; Atlanta 6 for 16.
Runners moved up_Wieters 2, Harper. LIDP_Scherzer. GIDP_Soto.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Culberson), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 17-7
|4
|7
|6
|6
|3
|6
|102
|2.53
|Williams
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|5.68
|Collins
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.26
|Voth
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11.81
|Cordero
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|6.39
|Solis
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|6.16
|McGowin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6.75
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 10-10
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|3
|2
|1
|79
|3.92
|Venters, H, 13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.64
|Winkler, H, 23
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|3.20
|Biddle, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.41
|Brach, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.53
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.30
Cordero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Collins 2-1, Solis 2-2, McGowin 3-1, Venters 1-0, Biddle 2-1. HBP_Scherzer (Culberson), Brach (Wieters), Solis (Freeman). WP_McGowin.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:54. A_39,268 (41,149).
