Braves 10, Nationals 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .292 Turner ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Harper cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .247 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .295 Soto lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .303 Zimmerman 1b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .267 Wieters c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .230 Difo 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .240 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263 1-Taylor pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Cordero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 5 9 5 6 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 5 2 4 2 0 1 .297 Albies 2b 4 3 2 0 1 1 .274 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .306 Markakis rf 3 1 2 3 2 1 .308 Culberson 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .280 Inciarte cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .263 Flowers c 5 0 1 2 0 2 .231 Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Gausman p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .056 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 c-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 10 13 9 5 10

Washington 020 200 100— 5 9 0 Atlanta 022 201 03x—10 13 1

a-grounded out for Venters in the 6th. b-grounded out for Collins in the 7th. c-grounded out for Biddle in the 7th. d-doubled for Voth in the 8th.

1-ran for Reynolds in the 8th.

E_Gausman (1). LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Turner (23), Zimmerman (18), Difo (14), Reynolds (6), Acuna (25), Albies (39), Inciarte 2 (25). 3B_Acuna (4). HR_Soto (20), off Gausman. RBIs_Harper (95), Soto (62), Wieters (25), Difo 2 (40), Acuna 2 (55), Freeman (86), Markakis 3 (91), Culberson (40), Flowers 2 (26). SB_Turner (39). SF_Difo, Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Turner 2, Rendon, Soto, Difo); Atlanta 6 (Albies, Markakis, Inciarte 2, Swanson 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 10; Atlanta 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Wieters 2, Harper. LIDP_Scherzer. GIDP_Soto.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Culberson), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, L, 17-7 4 7 6 6 3 6 102 2.53 Williams 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 21 5.68 Collins 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 3.26 Voth 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 11.81 Cordero 0 2 2 2 0 0 11 6.39 Solis 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 6.16 McGowin 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 6.75 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 10-10 5 2-3 7 4 3 2 1 79 3.92 Venters, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.64 Winkler, H, 23 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 3.20 Biddle, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.41 Brach, H, 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.53 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.30

Cordero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Collins 2-1, Solis 2-2, McGowin 3-1, Venters 1-0, Biddle 2-1. HBP_Scherzer (Culberson), Brach (Wieters), Solis (Freeman). WP_McGowin.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:54. A_39,268 (41,149).

