Braves 2, Phillies 1

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Clbrson ss 4 0 0 0 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 1 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 3 0 1 0 P.Tcker rf 3 0 0 0 J.Btsta ph-rf 1 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 Duda 1b 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Quinn pr 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 1 1 0 Altherr rf-cf 2 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Bour ph 1 0 0 0 L.Adams cf 3 1 2 2 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 R.Flhrt 2b 3 0 0 0 Arano p 0 0 0 0 An.Sanc p 1 0 1 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Albies ph 1 0 0 0 A.Cbrra ph 0 0 0 0 Fried p 0 0 0 0 Flrimon pr 0 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Kingery ss 3 1 2 1 Acuna ph 1 0 0 0 Nola p 2 0 0 0 Carle p 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph-c 2 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 28 2 4 2

Philadelphia 001 000 000—1 Atlanta 010 010 00x—2

E_Franco (15). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3. 2B_Duvall (20), L.Adams (1). HR_Kingery (8), L.Adams (2). SB_Quinn (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Nola L,16-6 6 4 2 2 1 6 Arano 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Sanchez W,7-6 5 4 1 1 0 1 Fried H,1 2 2 0 0 1 2 Freeman H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 Carle S,1-2 1 0 0 0 2 0

HBP_by Carle (Kingery).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:43. A_34,214 (41,149).

