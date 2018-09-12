Braves 4, Giants 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .290 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .274 1-Culberson pr-3b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .280 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .305 Markakis rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .308 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Inciarte cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Swanson ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .246 Foltynewicz p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .056 Totals 33 4 9 4 5 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Hanson 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .245 Crawford ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .260 Slater 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Shaw lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Hernandez cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Garcia c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .400 Suarez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .070 a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .034 Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Belt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 6 1 1 7

Atlanta 000 120 010—4 9 0 San Francisco 000 000 001—1 6 2

a-struck out for Suarez in the 6th. b-struck out for Black in the 8th.

1-ran for Camargo in the 3rd.

E_Hanson (5), Slater (3). LOB_Atlanta 9, San Francisco 4. 2B_Albies (37), Swanson (24), Longoria (22). 3B_Acuna (3). HR_Culberson (11), off Suarez. RBIs_Inciarte (58), Swanson (58), Culberson 2 (39), Crawford (51). SF_Inciarte. S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna, Freeman, Flowers, Foltynewicz); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Slater). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 4.

LIDP_Freeman, Slater. GIDP_Markakis, Flowers, Blanco.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman), (Freeman, Swanson); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Hanson, Slater), (Suarez, Crawford, Slater), (Slater).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 11-9 9 6 1 1 1 7 108 2.66 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 6-11 6 6 3 3 3 3 87 4.33 Johnson 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 5.58 Blach 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 22 4.27 Black 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.74 Okert 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blach 2-0, Black 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:31. A_35,285 (41,915).

