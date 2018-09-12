Braves 4, Giants 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|1-Culberson pr-3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Foltynewicz p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.056
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|5
|5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Hanson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Slater 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Shaw lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Suarez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.070
|a-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.034
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|120
|010—4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|2
a-struck out for Suarez in the 6th. b-struck out for Black in the 8th.
1-ran for Camargo in the 3rd.
E_Hanson (5), Slater (3). LOB_Atlanta 9, San Francisco 4. 2B_Albies (37), Swanson (24), Longoria (22). 3B_Acuna (3). HR_Culberson (11), off Suarez. RBIs_Inciarte (58), Swanson (58), Culberson 2 (39), Crawford (51). SF_Inciarte. S_Foltynewicz.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna, Freeman, Flowers, Foltynewicz); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Slater). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 4.
LIDP_Freeman, Slater. GIDP_Markakis, Flowers, Blanco.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman), (Freeman, Swanson); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Hanson, Slater), (Suarez, Crawford, Slater), (Slater).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 11-9
|9
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|108
|2.66
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 6-11
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|87
|4.33
|Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|5.58
|Blach
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|4.27
|Black
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.74
|Okert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Blach 2-0, Black 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:31. A_35,285 (41,915).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.