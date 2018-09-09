Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4

September 9, 2018 12:31 am
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 3 1 2 0 2 1 .290
Camargo 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .305
Markakis rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .312
Suzuki c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .268
Inciarte cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .258
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Swanson ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .248
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194
a-Tucker ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239
b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 5 11 3 5 8
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pollock cf 4 1 1 1 2 1 .260
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Peralta lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .296
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .298
Descalso 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .249
Souza Jr. rf 1 2 0 0 3 1 .239
Marte ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
d-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
g-Ahmed ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Buchholz p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .065
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
h-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Totals 35 4 5 3 9 6
Atlanta 200 000 010 2—5 11 2
Arizona 110 000 010 1—4 5 4

a-pinch hit for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. c-grounded out for McFarland in the 7th. d-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. e-struck out for Carle in the 9th. f-popped out for Hirano in the 9th. g-singled for Murphy in the 10th. h-grounded out for Andriese in the 10th.

E_Camargo (12), Suzuki (5), Peralta (4), Goldschmidt (6), Descalso (9), Buchholz (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Arizona 12. 2B_Acuna (24), Descalso (19), Buchholz (1). 3B_Inciarte (6), Swanson (4). HR_Suzuki (12), off Diekman. RBIs_Markakis (88), Suzuki (46), Inciarte (54), Pollock (56), Descalso (55), Buchholz (1). SB_Freeman (9), Swanson (9), Peralta (3). CS_Inciarte (12). SF_Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Camargo 3, Inciarte 2); Arizona 7 (Pollock, Descalso 3, Marte, Vargas 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Arizona 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Suzuki, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Markakis, Inciarte.

DP_Arizona 2 (Buchholz, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Escobar, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 6 2 2 1 4 6 98 3.95
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0 22 3.49
Venters, H, 11 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 11 2.86
Winkler, BS, 3-5 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.12
Carle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.95
Biddle 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.48
Sobotka, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 5 3.52
Minter, S, 13-15 1 2 1 1 1 0 14 3.42
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buchholz 6 1-3 5 2 1 2 6 99 2.01
McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 6 2.00
Diekman 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 3.75
Hirano 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 1.91
Chafin, L, 1-5 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 17 2.51
Andriese 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-1, Carle 3-0, Sobotka 2-0, McFarland 1-0, Andriese 1-0. HBP_Teheran (Souza Jr.), Winkler (Marte). WP_Teheran, Minter.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_4:07. A_40,482 (48,519).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

