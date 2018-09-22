Braves 5, Phillies 3

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 2 Acuna lf 3 2 1 0 Hoskins lf 4 0 1 1 Incarte cf 3 3 2 0 O.Hrrra rf 3 0 1 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 2 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 2 Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Kingery ss 2 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 A.Cbrra ph 0 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 Flrimon pr-ss 0 1 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Arrieta p 0 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ph 1 0 0 0 D Ls Sn p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Bour ph 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Rios p 0 0 0 0 J.Btsta ph-rf 0 1 0 0 Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 28 5 6 5

Philadelphia 000 000 030—3 Atlanta 220 000 01x—5

E_Dominguez (1), Quinn (1). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. SB_Acuna (15), Inciarte (28). CS_Swanson (4). S_Foltynewicz (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Arrieta L,10-10 2 4 4 4 3 2 De Los Santos 2 0 0 0 1 2 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rios 1 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan 0 1 1 1 0 0 Dominguez 1 1 0 0 2 0 Atlanta Foltynewicz W,12-10 7 1-3 2 2 2 3 5 Biddle 0 1 1 1 1 0 Brach 0 1 0 0 0 0 Venters H,15 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Vizcaino S,16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Brach pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:38. A_35,616 (41,149).

