Braves 5, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Acuna lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|A.Frzer lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nvrskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|P.Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Stllngs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingham p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|3
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|04x—5
E_Swanson (10), Mercer (10), Newman (1). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Acuna (22). HR_Acuna (23). SB_G.Polanco (11), Albies (13). S_Inciarte (3), Teheran (11).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Kingham
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Brault L,5-3
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Neverauskas
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Teheran
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Winkler
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters W,4-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Neverauskas.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:44. A_37,475 (41,149).
