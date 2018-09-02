Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 5, Pirates 1

September 2, 2018 8:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Acuna lf 4 2 3 1
A.Frzer lf 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 3 0 1 0
G.Plnco rf 3 1 1 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 0 0
Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 1 0 0
Brault p 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0
Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 2 1
P.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0
Moran 3b 4 0 3 1 Duda ph 1 0 0 0
Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 Suzuki c 0 0 0 0
Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1
Stllngs c 3 0 1 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0
Kingham p 2 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0
J.Osuna 1b 1 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 32 5 9 3
Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1
Atlanta 100 000 04x—5

E_Swanson (10), Mercer (10), Newman (1). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Acuna (22). HR_Acuna (23). SB_G.Polanco (11), Albies (13). S_Inciarte (3), Teheran (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Kingham 5 4 1 1 0 4
Brault L,5-3 2 1-3 4 4 1 1 2
Neverauskas 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Teheran 7 4 1 1 2 5
Winkler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Venters W,4-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Neverauskas.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

Advertisement

T_2:44. A_37,475 (41,149).

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire mortar as part of Syrian operation

Today in History

2001: Jet crashes into Pentagon as part of terrorist attack